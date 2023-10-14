KSI vs. Tommy Fury: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

The celebrity boxing scene is in full effect this weekend as Misfits & DAZN present X Series 10, The Prime Card, featuring a main event amongst two internet sensations. YouTuber KSI is scheduled for six rounds against english boxer and reality TV personality Tommy Fury this Saturday, October 14 live from AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The main card is slated for a 2 p.m. ET start, with the KSI-Fury main event projected for 5:50 p.m. ET. It will stream live on DAZN.

KSI (5-0-1, 4 KOs) has made waves through social media and enters as one of the faces of celebrity boxing. KSI defeated Logan Paul by split decision in his 2019 professional debut. The 30-year-old has steamrolled through opposing internet influencers en route to this step up in competition against Fury.

Fury (9-0, 4 KOs) enters after defeating Jake Paul by split decision in February. The 23-year-old has fought a number of low-ranked professionals and now looks to add another social media fighter to his wins list. He is the younger brother of heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury.

There are no fight odds currently posted at DraftKings Sportsbook.

