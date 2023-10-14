Paul vs. Danis: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

The celebrity boxing scene returns this weekend as Misfits & DAZN present X Series 10, The Prime Card. The co-main event will feature Internet sensation and part-time WWE wrestler Logan Paul facing off against former-MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

The main card is slated for a 2 p.m. ET start live from AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event will stream on DAZN.

Paul makes his first boxing appearance since a 2021 exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. He is the older brother of Jake and along with KSI, is co-owner of sports-drink Prime. The YouTuber is also a member of the WWE, making several cameos since his debut in November 2021.

Danis is a brash fighter with some MMA experience, but mostly known for his actions outside of the octagon. Many are skeptical if he will take this fight as he has been a no-show for two previous Misfits events. Danis has engaged in plenty of pre-fight antics directed at Paul’s fiancee, but the question is will he actually show up?

There are no fight odds currently posted at DraftKings Sportsbook.

