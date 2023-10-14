Full undercard for KSI vs. Tommy Fury catchweight fight

Celebrity influencer boxer returns to the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. In a catchweight main event, it will be KSI against Tommy Fury. The card is billed as MF & DAZN present X Series 10 — Judgment Day (sic). In the the co-main event part-time WWE wrestler Logan Paul will take on part-time MMA fighter Dillon Danis in a bridgerweight bout.

The main event and co-main fight is scheduled for six rounds and the entire card will be shown on DAZN. The broadcast begins at 2 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start around 5:45 ET.

There are no fight odds currently posted at DraftKings Sportsbook.

KSI (4-0-0, 3 KOs) spends his time hanging on social media and occasionally rapping. He is the CEO of Misfits Boxing, which is part of the banner that this card is being promoted under, and also owns PRIME Hydration with Logan Paul. He actually has a win over Paul in a boxing match — a split decision and victories against other influencers.

Fury (9-0-0, 4 KOs) is the younger brother of lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. He also spends his spare time on social media and reality television as a participant on a dating show. The younger Fury has a victory over Jake Paul and several other low-end boxers.

Full Card for KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Main card

Main event : KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

: KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweight Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds, bridgerweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, 5 rounds, middleweight

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweight

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, light heavyweight

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Wassabi Lmao vs. Los Pineda Coladas, TBD rounds, light heavyweight

Preliminary card