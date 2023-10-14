Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza fight time, live stream, more for junior middleweight bout

Queensland, Australia will be the site of native son Tim Tszyu’s attempt at a partial unification of the junior middleweight crown. Tszyu will put his WBO title on the line when he faces WBC interim champ Brian Mendoza on Saturday, October 14 in a Showtime bout.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza

The bout is taking place in Australia, but the timing works out for a traditional Saturday evening card. Showtime will air the main card starting at 10:30 p.m. ET. The main card will likely include Sam Goodman vs. Miguel Flores in a 12-round featherweight bout. If that’s the case, we can expect Tszyu and Mendoza to enter the ring sometime after 11:30 p.m.

The fight will air on TV via Showtime and also through Sho.com and the Showtime app.

Fighter history

Tszyu is 23-0 and will be making his second defense of the WBO title this year. He earned the interim belt in March when he stopped Tony Harrison in the ninth round. He successfully defended it with a first-round knockout of Carlos Ocampo in June. He’s since been elevated to the regular champ.

Mendoza is 22-2 and won the WBC’s interim belt in April. He knocked out Sebastian Fundora in the seventh round of their bout in Carson, California. It marked his first title and was his third straight win since losing two of three bouts across 2019 and 2021.

Fight odds

Tszyu is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -700 while Mendoza is a +450 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 9.5 with the over priced at -110 and the under priced at -125. The favored fight outcome is a Tszyu stoppage at -165, followed by a Tszyu decision at +250. A Mendoza stoppage is +800 and a Mendoza decision is +1100.

Full card for Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza