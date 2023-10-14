Full undercard for Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza junior middleweight title fight

Saturday night brings an evening of boxing from Australia as native son Tim Tszyu looks to unify a pair of junior middleweight titles. Tszyu is the current WBO champ and he will take on interim WBC champ Brian Mendoza at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Queensland.

The bout will air on Showtime as part of a main card that gets started at 10:30 p.m. ET. We’ll likely get a featherweight fight between Sam Goodman and Miguel Flores as part of the televised card, while most of the rest of the bouts will not be televised. Tszyu and Mendoza will likely make their ring walks sometime after 11:30 p.m. ET.

Tszyu is favored to claim both belts at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +750 to win while Mendoza is a +475 underdog. The rest of the card will not feature betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Goodman is putting his 15-0 record on the line against Flores in the undercard. Additionally, there are two vacant secondary titles up for grabs on Saturday. Sergei Vorobev and Wade Ryan are fighting for the IBF Pan Pacific junior middleweight title and Nathaniel May and Jackson Jon England are fighting for the IBF Australasian junior lightweight title.

Full Card for Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza