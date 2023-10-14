Washington WR Jalen McMillan exits game vs. Oregon

Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan has exited today’s top 10 matchup against the Oregon Ducks. He limped off the field during a series in the first quarter and was seen entering the injury tent on the sideline. McMillan has missed the last two games with a leg injury and is currently standing on the sidelines with his helmet off.

McMillan last appeared in the team’s 41-7 thrashing of Michigan State on September 16, a game where he reeled in four catches for 96 yards in the first half before leaving the game with the injury. He practiced this week and appeared ready to go according to offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Now it remains seen if he’ll return to the action for this big-time showdown in Seattle. The senior out of Fresno is coming off an excellent 2022 campaign where he caught 79 passes for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns.