USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch: Will he play vs. Notre Dame on Saturday?

The No. 10 USC Trojans will travel to South Bend, Indiana to take on the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. ET and might be without one of their top playmakers. Wide receiver and return specialist Zachariah Branch is listed as a game-time decision.

Branch, a freshman, has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury. When available Branch has been dynamic as a wide receiver and a return specialist. He has 13 catches for 178 and two receiving touchdowns while also scoring on a kickoff return and a punt return.

Without Branch in the lineup the USC offense hasn't skipped a beat and is averaging 49.5 points per game.

The Trojans are loaded at the skill positions to support quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Wide receivers Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice both have over 20 catches, 400 yards and five touchdowns.

USC enters tonight’s game as a 2.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.