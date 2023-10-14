What to do with Colts RBs Zack Moss-Jonathan Taylor in fantasy football in Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts head into a Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 3-2 record. They got a breath of fresh air last week as not only did star running back Jonathan Taylor get activated and return from IR, but he did so with a shiny three-year contract extension.

Suddenly, the Colts have two viable running backs in Taylor and Zack Moss. How should you handle the duo in your Week 6 fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy football start sit advice, Week 6: Colts RBs

Case for Zack Moss

Moss made the case for himself in Week 5. With Taylor active for the first time all season, Moss balled out for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Taylor was limited on snaps, and Moss made sure to capitalize. Both running backs have a tough matchup against the Jaguars’ defense that allows the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Case for Jonathan Taylor

Taylor is expected to get more snaps this week. He had six carries for 18 yards, bringing in his only target for 16 receiving yards. It was a big letdown for those fantasy managers who had been waiting four weeks to put him back into their lineups. He is surely the more talented running back, and he is expected to see more playing time with another week of practice under his belt.

Verdict

The tricky thing about how to handle this is the matchup. We see more of a split backfield work-wise, but the tough matchup is concerning. I’d say that both Moss and Taylor are worth playing but in 10-team leagues or larger. I’d give Taylor the slight edge as a low-end RB2, but Moss has flex appeal. After this week, though, I think Taylor will take the backfield back over and Moss will be relegated to his usual backup role.