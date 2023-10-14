Will there be any first-time All-Stars in 2023-24 NBA season?

The 2023-24 NBA season will bring about more twists and turns, including the potential for first-time All-Star appearances from the league’s rising players. There were six first-time All-Stars in 2022-23, headlined by Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and Lauri Markkanen. Here’s a look at few players who could make their first All-Star team this upcoming season.

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Brunson likely should’ve made it last year, which will provide him with even more motivation this season. He’s playing with two of his college teammates, and the belief is that will elevate everyone’s game. Most importantly, Brunson seems to have the support of the Knicks fanbase and has delivered so far since joining the team. He’s got the voting power and the production to get in.

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Mobley won’t campaign for his own selection and he’s going to battle for touches with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell doing most of the scoring. However, the Cavaliers would be wise to have the big man more involved offensively. His defensive numbers are already excellent and if he can have a small uptick in scoring, he should garner some attention for the All-Star Game.

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

After winning Rookie of the Year without much competition, many expect Banchero to take a big leap in Year 2. The Magic forward could become the team’s de-facto point guard, which would be a nice boost to his usage. The voting power might not be there in Orlando, so Banchero will really have to show out to get consideration.

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

With Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games, the Grizzlies will need someone to step up. Bane seems to be the ideal candidate as a scoring wing. He averaged 21.5 points per game last year while hitting 40.8% of his triples. If he’s tasked with more responsibilities early, Bane could easily hit 25 points per game and garner some All-Star votes.

Deandre Ayton, Portland Trail Blazers

Sometimes, all it takes is a change of scenery for a player to realize his potential. Ayton looked like a centerpiece for the Suns after they went to the Finals in 2021, only to be cast aside two seasons later. He’s lost motivation and confidence, but there’s a big opportunity in Portland to get it all back. The talent has been there; it’s now up to Ayton to rediscover it. The West has some great big men so there’s a challenge with positions, but Ayton has the chance to deliver a massive season.