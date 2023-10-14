Ranking the title contenders entering the 2023-24 NBA season

While all 30 teams will enter the 2023-24 NBA season with identical 0-0 records, we know only a handful are actually considered title contenders. Here’s how we rank the title contenders for the upcoming season, along with their odds to win it all courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets

Title odds: +550

The defending champions aren’t the favorites, but they have more roster continuity than some of the other top teams. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. were all healthy for the playoffs, which resulted in a championship. With the monkey off their back, the Nuggets can play looser and experiment a bit more. The bench will need some work and the backend of the rotation could be problematic but as long as the three stars are on the court, this team is hard to topple.

Milwaukee Bucks

Title odds: +400

The Bucks are co-favorites with Boston, but Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2021 title and Damian Lillard’s postseason heroics give them the edge over their biggest conference rivals. Khris Middleton’s injury is concerning and there will be an adjustment period with Lillard coming in, but this is a loaded roster. Let’s hope everyone can stay healthy after some unfortunate setbacks for Middleton and Antetokounmpo in the last two postseasons.

Boston Celtics

Title odds: +400

The franchise has not been shy about making big moves if it helps the team get closer to title contention. The Celtics sacrificed a lot of their depth for more top-end talent in the offseason, bringing in Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to join Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. There are some concerns about the bench, especially since Porzingis and Al Horford have had some injury issues. Brown got a massive extension and he needs to bounce back from a rough postseason. If he can do that, this team will be hard to stop.

Phoenix Suns

Title odds: +650

The malcontents are gone, but two of the three Suns stars have experienced big injuries in recent seasons. Even Devin Booker battled a groin strain last season for extended periods of time. When it clicked though, everything was wonderful. Phoenix will have to figure out how the bench works but there’s too much offensive talent to work with to think this team won’t be a contender.

Los Angeles Lakers

Title odds: +1200

The Lakers may have caught lightning in a bottle last postseason, so that’s something to watch for. This team has continuity and stars, which is usually the recipe for being successful. There’s also not much tension due to the roster being largely intact, which allows the players to focus on the court. The health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has been a big question mark over the last three seasons specifically, so the high possibility of either star going down for a long time hurts LA in this ranking.

Golden State Warriors

Title odds: +1300

Last year was the first time the Warriors lost a Western Conference playoff series in the Steve Kerr era. Golden State responded by removing Jordan Poole and adding Chris Paul, which brings about some concerns but also signals the intent to compete during Stephen Curry’s final years. There were continuity issues last season and too many bad losses on the road, so that’ll need to get cleaned up. The Warriors believe they are favorites whenever Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are on the floor. Based on the production, it’s hard to bet against that thinking.

Miami Heat

Title odds: +2800

The Heat just keep winning. In the last four seasons, Miami has made two Finals and three conference finals appearances. There might not be obvious star power on this roster, but there is a determination and work ethic second to none. Jimmy Butler leads the charge, and Bam Adebayo is coming into his own as a star. The rest of the rotation will need to be tweaked after losing two starters from a year ago but this group is going to be a tough out.

Philadelphia 76ers

Title odds: +1800

This is an honorary mention because of Joel Embiid, who is the league’s reigning MVP. However, we’ve seen this movie before. Embiid will dominate during the regular season, only to have a random injury ahead of the playoffs. Philadelphia’s role players will struggle in key postseason games and there will be a second-round exit. James Harden also wants to be traded, which means there’s going to be a shake-up of the roster at some point. Embiid, if healthy, is capable of leading a team to the Finals.

Los Angeles Clippers

Title odds: +1800

The Clippers are in the same boat as the Sixers. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have rarely been on the court at the same time when it matters most, and it has led to a lot of early exits. The only time they were truly together was the blown 3-1 lead in the Orlando bubble in Year 1. The talent level puts this team on the list of contenders but reality often sets in once the playoffs arrive.