Ranking the rebuilding teams entering the 2023-24 NBA season

Every year, 30 teams enter the NBA season with a clean slate and the chance to compete for a championship. However, we know not every team wants to win right away. Here’s a look at the teams who are in a rebuilding phase as the 2023-24 season approaches. We’ll rank the rebuilding teams in terms of how close they are to contending, while also including their win total courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons

Wins over/under: 28.5

Rebuild status: One year away from doing damage

This could be one of the surprise teams in the East, especially if Cade Cunningham makes the leap coming back from an injury. Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren are both excellent talents, while Bojan Bogdanovic has found a nice role here as the veteran mentor who also produces. If Ausar Thompson can find his offense, this group will be dangerous in 2024-25.

San Antonio Spurs

Wins over/under: 29.5

Rebuild status: Dynastic upside

With respect to Cunningham and LaMelo Ball, there’s no prospect quite like Victor Wembanyama in this group of rebuilding teams. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are no pushovers either. The Spurs have plenty of great draft assets, but they might also be rostering the greatest player of all time if Wembanyama’s development pans out. This year will be about figuring out how the pieces fit.

Portland Trail Blazers

Wins over/under: 28.5

Rebuild status: Lots of talent, but roles are uncertain

The Blazers got a great haul in the Damian Lillard trade, then added to it with a secondary Jrue Holiday deal. Portland now has to make sure all the pieces fit together, and there are still some trades to be made. Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton is not a bad place to start when it comes to forming a young core.

Charlotte Hornets

Wins over/under: 31.5

Rebuild status: A whole lot of confusion

Ball is a great player but he’s also turnover prone and reckless. Brandon Miller struggled early in the Summer League before eventually turning it around. Outside of that, the Hornets don’t really have much. P.J. Washington and Terry Rozier are nice players, but do they move the needle towards contention? This roster is littered with unrealized potential from lottery picks, and there seems to be little direction. Ball is good enough to overcome that for now but this is trending in the wrong direction.

Houston Rockets

Wins over/under: 31.5

Rebuild status: The culture needs to change

The only reason Houston is behind Charlotte is due to the uncertainty of change. Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have been brought in to whip the young kids into shape, but those prospects ultimately hold the keys to the franchise. And they’ve got some talent. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith are legitimate offensive stars in the making, while Cam Whitmore, Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason are no slouches. Amen Thompson is a bit of a wild card. The Rockets have more in the cupboard but it’s all theoretical right now.

Washington Wizards

Wins over/under: 24.5

Rebuild status: Square Zero

The Wizards got screwed in the Bradley Beal trade because of his no-trade clause, which he would only waive to go to a specific team. That team, the Suns, had a collection of second-round picks to give back at best. Jordan Poole has a big contract, so the Wizards have to hope he pans out. Kyle Kuzma is a solid player but like Charlotte’s secondary guys, he’s not moving the needle towards contention. The lottery picks are abundant on the roster, with the hit rate being bad so far. At least the Wizards have all their picks intact and get some future swap options with Phoenix.