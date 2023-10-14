How to watch Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Las Vegas this weekend for the Alsco Uniforms 302. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, October 14. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App.

This race is the first of three races in the round of eight to determine which four drivers advance to the Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on November 4. John H. Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, and Sam Mayer are currently the top four drivers in the field. Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed, and Sammy Smith are on the outside looking in heading into the Las Vegas race. If one of these eight wins Saturday’s race, they’ll clinch advancement to the Championship.

Allgaier and Nemechek entered the weekend as co-favorites to win with +185 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hill won the spring race in Las Vegas and is +700 to secure the season sweep. Josh Berry won last year’s race and is +750 to successfully defend his title.

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 302

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the race on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup