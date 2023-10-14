 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Alsco Uniforms 302 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the start of stage two during the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race on October 15, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Will Lester/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Las Vegas this weekend for the Alsco Uniforms 302. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, October 14. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App.

This race is the first of three races in the round of eight to determine which four drivers advance to the Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on November 4. John H. Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, and Sam Mayer are currently the top four drivers in the field. Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed, and Sammy Smith are on the outside looking in heading into the Las Vegas race. If one of these eight wins Saturday’s race, they’ll clinch advancement to the Championship.

Allgaier and Nemechek entered the weekend as co-favorites to win with +185 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hill won the spring race in Las Vegas and is +700 to secure the season sweep. Josh Berry won last year’s race and is +750 to successfully defend his title.

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 302

Date: Saturday, October 14
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the race on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Alsco Uniforms 302 qualifying results

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Josh Berry 8 29.671
2 Cole Custer 0 29.719
3 Sammy Smith 18 29.761
4 Chandler Smith 16 29.797
5 Parker Retzlaff 31 29.905
6 Daniel Hemric 10 29.854
7 Justin Allgaier 7 29.959
8 Riley Herbst 98 30.104
9 Layne Riggs 11 30.127
10 Austin Hill 21 30.004
11 Parker Kligerman 48 30.173
12 Kyle Weatherman 91 30.25
13 Brandon Jones 9 30.28
14 Sam Mayer 1 30.193
15 Sheldon Creed 2 30.241
16 Jeremy Clements 51 30.296
17 Ryan Sieg 39 30.318
18 Jeb Burton 27 30.336
19 Myatt Snider 19 30.35
20 Anthony Alfredo 78 30.407
21 Dawson Cram 74 30.463
22 Kaz Grala 26 30.471
23 Daniel Dye 44 30.559
24 Kyle Sieg 29 30.596
25 Ryan Reed 66 30.72
26 Josh Williams 92 30.784
27 Brett Moffitt 25 30.863
28 Connor Mosack 24 30.771
29 Stefan Parsons 8 30.938
30 Joe Graf Jr 38 31.152
31 Blaine Perkins 2 31.187
32 Ryan Ellis 43 31.253
33 Patrick Emerling 53 31.34
34 Brennan Poole 6 31.436
35 Rajah Caruth 45 31.487
36 Joey Gase 35 31.576
37 Garrett Smithley 4 31.995
38 Gray Gaulding 7 31.576
39 C.J. McLaughlin 28 31.995
40 John H. Nemechek 20

