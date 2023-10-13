How to watch India vs. Pakistan 2023 World Cup match on TV and live stream

The 2023 cricket World Cup continues Saturday with India taking on Pakistan in Ahmedabad. India and Pakistan played last in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, with India winning handily. Both teams enter this contest with 2-0 records to start the competition.

Opener Shubman Gill is expected to return to the Indian lineup for this match after missing the first two, and he has an excellent record in this stadium. Rohit Sharma is coming off a century in the last match, forming a potentially dynamic opening pair for the hosts. Pakistan haven’t gotten much from their stars so far, but Mohammad Rizwan has emerged as a force in the middle order and is in the running for the highest scorer of the tournament.

Here’s a look at how fans can tune in for the contest.

India vs. Pakistan 2023 World Cup Match Info

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: India -245, Pakistan +190