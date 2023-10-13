India vs. Pakistan: Picks, predictions, how to watch 2023 World Cup match

India and Pakistan will meet Saturday in 2023 World Cup action, with both teams sporting a 2-0 record so far in the competition. India is coming off an easy win over Afghanistan, while Pakistan had to battle for a close victory against Sri Lanka. The latest chapter in this rivalry will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and India is reportedly set to get opener Shubman Gill back for this encounter after he missed the first two games.

Fans can catch all the action on Willow TV, and online at willow.tv. The match is also available on ESPN+.

India vs. Pakistan

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Live stream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

India: -245

Pakistan: +190

Moneyline pick: India -245

Gill has been a monster at this particular stadium, so him returning is a good sign for India if he does indeed play. The Indian batting lineup has looked formidable, although there were some hiccups in the opener against Australia. Gill coming in would solidify this lineup. The bowling has been solid but not spectacular to start the World Cup.

On the Pakistan side, it’s been a relatively quiet tournament so far for stars Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam. The superstar so far has been Mohammad Rizwan, who’s century propelled the team past Sri Lanka. Rizwan is a contender to lead the competition in runs after his hot start.

Despite this being billed as the world’s greatest cricket rivalry, the sides have largely stopped playing each other outside of ICC events. India and Pakistan have played just one ODI match since 2020, and it came a month ago in the Asia Cup. India won that encounter handily with centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and a five-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav. All three are expected to play in Saturday’s game.

These sides are a bit closer than the odds suggest, but India has the edge on home soil with Gill returning to the lineup. Take the hosts to stay unbeaten in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup.