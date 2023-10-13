‘Loki’s second episode pairs the concept of free will against probable timeline calamity

At least we pushed the total destruction of time off the side for at least in the first episode of season two of Loki. “Breaking Brad” still has that same urgency, at least in the background that comes back together in the end. Even more so to that effect, the show found a way to broaden the character interactions with the concept of the TVA and the free will of the variants. OB is still trying to fix the temporal aura, and with that comes the other wrinkle of who can unlock the door that will propel us to the next episodes. However, as broad as the implications could be for the MCU, “Breaking Brad” fits in genuine moments between a finite amount of people.

You might as well live your best life where the world burns down. In visiting the 1977 landscape of London, this is precisely what X-5...I mean, Brad is a movie star and might have some information Loki and Mobius need on the whereabouts of one Sylvie. There is a fun sequence in Loki using his magic to take Brad in for questioning. As an aside, the question of the modified tempad is enough to keep Casey on the case. What Brad says in the interrogation room sets up the overall theme.

For a few episodes now, B-15 has spoken about the state of variants after she learned they all had separate lives before they were taken to work at the TVA. Brad himself has had a taste of what that life could be. Why wouldn’t you want to question everything and see what life could have in store for you? Brad hits at it in two ways – first, there’s Loki’s villainous past and the fact that he was the bad guy in the early parts of the MCU. Loki tries to atone for those aspects of himself with this second chance after seeing where it all ends with Infinity War.

This particular Loki sees the multiple branches, the possibility of numerous Kangs, and the terror that will bring. That’s enough for him to want to keep the TVA up and running – no matter how corrupt they may be, the structure impedes evil. It was also cool to see Loki tap into that side of himself to coax information out of Brad. There’s the Mobius aspect, as Brad’s comments about him not having a real identity get under his skin. It’s a little ridiculous Loki equates that to his city-destroying meltdown in the battle of New York during The Avengers, but I guess you have to find a bridge somehow. Mobius loves his life in the TVA and doesn’t wonder what his previous one was. It perplexes Loki to know, but it’s all about the comfort of routine.

It’s exactly why Sylvie hides in 1982 Oklahoma, working at a Mcdonalds’. It’s something real and tangible – opposite to what Brad brings up during the line of questioning. She’s found her little slice of contemporary heaven. Loki knows that danger is coming, but it goes against the logic Sylvie links into. In one of “Breaking Brad’s” last scenes, the TVA agents are destroying branches and ending millions' lives – this action only emboldens Sylvie’s stance that the TVA is useless and damn near restrictive. Why did she see Loki in the future? That’s a question he’s still holding onto – if not only for the timeline’s sake, but for the hope of possible reconciliation down the road.

Ravonna Renslayer, Ms. Minutes, and possibly a Kang variant are working together. That’s the bigger problem looming in the background. I like that Loki is focusing on the more existential questions so far. It makes you want to learn more about the characters' concepts of free will and makes the overall proverbial catastrophe feel even more urgent to solve.