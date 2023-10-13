Brewers SP Brandon Woodruff to undergo surgery, will miss most of 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers’ disappointing crash out of October has taken a turn for the worse, as ace Brandon Woodruff — who missed the team’s Wild Card loss to the Diamondbacks after reaggravating a shoulder injury — will need to undergo surgery to repair his right anterior capsule. According to the club, he’s expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2024 season.

It’s a huge blow to a Brewers club whose future already felt increasingly perilous, despite winning the NL Central this season. Manager Craig Counsell has yet to sign a new contract, with rampant speculation that he’ll join former Milwaukee exec David Stearns with the New York Mets. Now a Brewers team built around its starting rotation will have to make do without arguably the most important piece of that rotation.

Woodruff, 30, had established himself as one of the premier righties in all of baseball over the last few years, posting a 2.76 ERA with 566 strikeouts over 473.1 innings from 2020 to 2022. Big things were expected from the two-time All-Star in 2023, but the injury bug hit almost immediately, with a shoulder injury sidelining him in early April. He would wind up missing most of the summer, not returning to the Majors until early August. He was his usual brilliant self down the stretch, posting a 2.59 ERA over his last nine starts while helping the Brewers capture the division crown.

Just days before their postseason run, though, disaster struck: Woodruff was ruled out of the Wild Card series and likely the entire playoffs with another shoulder ailment. His absence certainly wasn’t the only reason Milwaukee was swept — they still had Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta on the mound in Games 1 and 2 — but it didn’t help matters.

Where the team goes from here remains to be seen. Burnes and Peralta will be back, as will Adrian Houser and Wade Miley, but as it stands Milwaukee figures to rely pretty heavily on some iffy arms — especially for a team built around pitching. There are options in free agency, but names like Blake Snell and Sonny Gray figure to be costly while still coming with some risk, and names like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Nola and Clayton Kershaw don’t seem likely to leave their former teams to come to Milwaukee.