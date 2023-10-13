Report: Miami G Haley Cavinder enters transfer portal, will return to college basketball in 2024

Update: Haley Cavinder will reportedly take this upcoming season off and return to college basketball in 2024.

Correction: Haley Cavinder intends to play during the 2024-25 season, so she'll take this year off before returning to the court next fall. https://t.co/JKB7ADCu7N — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 13, 2023

Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder has entered the transfer portal, per On3’s Matt Zenitz. As of now, it is unclear if her twin sister Hanna will follow her into the portal.

Haley, along with Hanna, arrived to Miami last season following a successful three-year stint at Fresno State where she earned Mountain West Conference Player of the Year honors during the 2020-21 season. She made an immediate impact with the Hurricanes by averaging 16.7 points and 7.2 rebounds, earning Second Team All-ACC honors and helping the team reach the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

While successful on the court, the Cavinder twins became more known off of it as social media influencers, garnering millions of followers on TikTok. They were able to parlay that into lucrative NIL deals with companies like Champs Sports, Eastbay, and the WWE, among others. Following the NCAA Tournament in April, the Cavinder’s appeared set to forego an extra year of collegiate eligibility to pursue business opportunities and a cameo appearance on WWE’s NXT in June triggered speculation that they’d be signing with the world famous wrestling company. That has now apparently been put on hold with Haley reportedly putting her name into the portal.

It is currently unclear possible destinations for her with the 2023-24 women’s college basketball season tipping off next month.