How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream for October 13 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

Tonight is the season premiere of Smackdown on FOX and it’s gearing up to be a busy show as the company shifts gears from last Saturday’s Fastlane pay-per-view towards Crown Jewel in just a few short weeks. The “Tribal Chief” will grace us with his presence this evening and we’ll also get a special appearance by Triple H.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, October 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

As just mentioned, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return on tonight’s show. The “Tribal Chief” has been off television since SummerSlam two months ago and there’s several Bloodline-related matters that he’ll most likely address. Namely, Jimmy Uso returning to the Bloodline, Jey being traded to Raw, Jimmy/Solo Sikoa losing to John Cena and L.A. Knight at Fastlane last Saturday, and Paul Heyman being unable to help Bron Breakker win his match against Carmelo Hayes on NXT this past Tuesday. We’ll hear what Reigns has to say and see if we’ll find out who his opponent(s) will be for Crown Jewel.

Speaking of Jey Uso, he and Cody Rhodes captured the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Fastlane and successfully defended them against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on Raw. The new champs have a rematch with the Judgement Day set for this upcoming episode of Raw on Monday and with their feud now expanding across all brands, we’ll see if we’ll see them appear on tonight’s show.

The LWO successfully defeated Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits in their six-man tag team match at Fastlane and did so with the help of a returning Carlito. After Lashley and the Profits took out Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde last Friday, Rey Mysterio revealed that he was going to make a call for their third man and it turned out to be Carlito, who also helped the group at Backlash earlier in the year. This feud doesn’t appear to be over, so we’ll see if Lashley and the Profits have something up their sleeves for the LWO.

Also at Fastlane, Iyo Sky successfully defend the WWE Women’s Championship against both Asuka and Charlotte Flair with some assistance from Bayley, who distracted the ref while Flair made Asuka tap to the Figure 8. We’ll see if Flair will get a one-on-one crack at Sky in the near future. Also within the women’s division, Jade Cargill has made brief cameo appearances on WWE television since signing with the company a few weeks ago, but it is still unclear which show she will appear on. While it’s not guaranteed that she will appear on tonight’s show, it’s worth keeping that in mind as her official debut is looming.