Cardinals WR Marquise Brown questionable ahead of Week 6 vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 of the NFL season. It feels like a weekly occurrence at this point, but Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is heading into another weekend listed as questionable on the final injury report. This week, he is dealing with an illness. Hopefully, it is something that he can shake off before Sunday’s game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

Brown has been a bright spot in the Cardinals’ offense. Through five games, he has 25 receptions on 42 targets for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Arizona will be without running back James Conner, suggesting that quarterback Joshua Dobbs may have to lean on his wide receivers even more.

Brown deserves to be in 10-team leagues and larger if he is active. If he is inactive, the Cardinals would likely turn to Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore and tight end Zach Ertz as their top pass-catching options.