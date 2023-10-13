Giants RB Saquon Barkley questionable for Week 6 vs. Bills

The New York Giants will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 of the NFL season. The Giants will be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones for the game but could get some much-needed help in the backfield. Running back Saquon Barkley has missed the last three games due to an ankle injury. He heads into the weekend listed as questionable for Sunday’s night’s game.

Even TE Darren Waller (groin) is listed as questionable. https://t.co/Byya0VVp0B pic.twitter.com/JsHdYPN5mk — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 13, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

Barkley’s first game back could feel like a trap. New York has taken its time getting him back to the field. He could see a huge workload with Jones sidelined and Tyrod Taylor under center if he isn’t limited in his snaps. If Barkley is ruled active, you have to play him in your lineups just from the potential workload.

If you want to prepare for Barkley to be sidelined again, some combination of Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray would be utilized. Gray led the way last week, but with 12 carries for only 25 yards. If Barkley sits, you would likely want to pivot to another team’s option between this game or Monday night’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.