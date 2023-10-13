Full NASCAR schedule for 2023 Las Vegas Motor Speedway races

NASCAR is headed to the desert this weekend to continue the 2023 Cup Series and Xfinity Series playoffs. Las Vegas Motor Speedway will play host to the Alsco Uniforms 302 on Saturday and the South Point 400 on Sunday as the two series open the round of eight in their respective playoffs.

The weekend opens with the Xfinity Series running practice and qualifying on Friday evening. The drivers will then run the Alsco Uniforms 302 on Saturday afternoon. All the events will air on USA Network. John Hunter Nemechek is running in this race and is a +175 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cup Series will run practice and qualifying on Saturday at lunch time on USA Network. They’ll then run the South Point 400 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Kyle Larson heads into the weekend as a +450 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

All times below are ET.

Friday, October 13

7:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

7:35 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Saturday, October 14

12:35 p.m. — Cup practice — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

1:20 p.m. — Cup qualifying — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

3:30 — Alsco Uniforms 302, Xfinity Series — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Sunday, October 15

2:30 p.m. — South Point 400, Cup Series — NBC, NBC Sports Live