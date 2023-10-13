Tulane vs. Memphis picks, best bets for Week 7 Friday night matchup

The Tulane Green Wave takes on the Memphis Tigers in an AAC matchup in Week 7 of the college football season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 113 from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The two teams currently sit tied atop the AAC standings.

Tulane (4-1, 1-0 AAC) defeated UAB in Week 5 before taking a bye in Week 6. The Green Wave’s only loss this season has been against Ole Miss, and they have defeated each of their other opponents by at least two scores. Against UAB, quarterback Michael Pratt, returned from an early-season injury, passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Makhi Hughes added 123 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Green Wave.

Memphis (4-1, 1-0 AAC) pulled out a close win over Boise State in Week 5 before taking a bye in Week 6. In the 35-32 win, the Tigers struggled to stop Boise State’s passing game. However, Memphis QB Seth Henigan passed for 269 yards and two touchdowns, and RB Blake Watson added 113 yards and another two TDs. Memphis has had several close calls this season, and Watson has been a consistent weapon for them.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Tulane: 43 overall, 44 offense, 56 defense

Memphis: 54 overall, 33 offense, 82 defense

Injury update

Tulane

OL Prince Pines - Questionable (elbow)

Memphis

K Seth Morgan - Questionable (undisclosed)

K Tristian Vandenberg - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Tulane: 2-3 ATS

Memphis: 1-3-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Tulane: Over 1-4

Memphis: Over 4-1

Team Pace

Tulane: 28.4 seconds per play

Memphis: 25.9 seconds per play

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tulane -5

Total: 55

Moneyline: Tulane -205 Memphis +170

Weather

66 degrees, partly cloudy with possible wet conditions from earlier showers, 8 MPH winds WSW with 14 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Tulane vs. Memphis

Memphis +5

This is going to be a fun game between two top AAC contenders, and I think Memphis keeps it close here. Despite the fact that the Tigers have had to pull out some closer wins than Tulane has, this Memphis run game is no joke, and they’ll have home field advantage. The Tigers will find it difficult to contain Pratt, but I do think they can cover.