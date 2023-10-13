Stanford vs. Colorado: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7 Friday night

The final season of Pac-12 football rolls on Friday night from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado where the Stanford Cardinal will take on the Colorado Buffaloes. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The two programs haven’t played since 2020 and the Buffaloes won that game 35-32 in Palo Alto, California. The overall series is tied at 6-6.

Stanford (1-4, 0-3 Pac-12) had a bye week to recover after being on the wrong end of a 42-6 game against the Oregon Ducks. The Cardinal led 3-0 after the first quarter before the flood gates opened. Stanford was outgained 506-222 en route to losing its seventh straight conference game dating back to last year.

Colorado (4-2, 1-2) won its first conference game in the Coach Prime era with a 27-24 comeback over the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Buffaloes trailed 17-14 going into the fourth quarter, but won with a 43-yard field goal from Alejandro Mata. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 239 yards and a touchdown. He also scored a rushing touchdown.

Stanford vs. Colorado

Date: Friday, October 13

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+/ESPN3

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Colorado -12.5

Total: 59.5

Moneyline: Colorado -455; Stanford +350