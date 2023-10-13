Fresno State vs. Utah State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7 matchup

The previously undefeated Fresno State Bulldogs will head to Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah to play the Utah State Aggies in a Mountain West Conference matchup Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The programs last played in 2020 with Fresno State earning a 35-16 win. The Bulldogs lead the overall series 18-13-1.

Fresno State (5-1, 1-1 MWC) saw its chances to play in New Year’s Six bowl diminish greatly with a 24-19 road loss to the Wyoming Cowboys. The Bulldogs fell behind 24-7 and made a mad dash to rally, but fell short. Wide receivers Jalen Moss (nine catches, 115 yards, touchdown) and Mac Dalena (eight catches, 90 yards, touchdown) had strong efforts in the loss.

Utah State (3-3, 1-1 MWC) won its first conference game last week with a 44-24 win over the Colorado State Rams. The Aggies are getting it done on offense, averaging over 38 points per game so far. Against Colorado State it was quarterback Cooper Legas throwing for 387 yards and four touchdowns and running back Davon Booth going for 141 yards and two scores as the Aggies churned up 639 total yards.

Fresno State vs. Utah State

Date: Friday, October 13

Start time: 8 p.m.

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount Plus

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Fresno State -5.5

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: Fresno State -225; Utah State +185