Tulane vs. Memphis: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7 AAC matchup

The American Conference starts the Friday night college football slate as the Tulane Green Wave will take on the Memphis Tigers from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Tulane took last year’s game 38-28, but Memphis has a 24-14-1 advantage in the overall series.

Tulane (4-1, 1-0 AAC) has had a bye week to enjoy its 35-23 victory over the UAB Blazers in the conference opener. Quarterback Michael Pratt returned to the starting lineup and threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns. The story for Tulane was the running game that racked up 264 yards. Makhi Hughes had 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Memphis (4-1, 1-0) have also had a bye week to recover after a 35-32 win over the Boise State Broncos in a battle of top G5 programs. Quarterback Seth Henigan accounted for 333 yards (269 passing, 64 rushing) and two touchdowns while running back Blake Watson had 113 yards and two touchdowns to help the Tigers rally from a 17-14 halftime deficit.

Tulane vs. Memphis

Date: Friday, October 13

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+/ESPN3

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tulane -5

Total: 55

Moneyline: Tulane -205; Memphis +170