Netherlands vs. France: Picks, predictions, how to watch Euro 2024 qualifying match

Group B leaders France will face off against second-place Netherlands on Friday afternoon as the 2024 Euro qualifying group stage continues. The match will be hosted by the French side at Stade Pierre-Mauroy with kickoff slated for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Netherlands v. France

Date: Friday, October 13

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Netherlands: +210

Draw: +250

France: +130

Moneyline pick: France +130

The French side are a perfect 5-0-0 through the qualifiers so far, topping Group B without even conceding a single goal yet. That includes the group stage opener for both sides that saw France log a 4-0 rout over the Dutch side back on March 24. It’s the only loss suffered for the Netherlands in the competition, and they’ll look to flip the script on Friday as they hope to hand France a loss.

It won’t be easy for the Flying Dutchmen though, as they’re dealing with a handful of injuries including Cody Gakpo (ankle), Frenkie de Jong (ankle), and Matthijs de Ligt (knee) ahead of Friday’s clash. While France is missing Jules Kounde to a knee injury, they’ll still have the services of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, and Antonie Griezmann among others in an incredibly dangerous attack.

Take France to get the win and stay undefeated in Group B action.