Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter: Will he play vs. Stanford on Friday?

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter has missed the last three games with a lacerated liver, but it looks like he could return on Friday night against the Stanford Cardinal. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Hunter was given the potential green light by head coach Deion Sanders, who said there was a “tremendous chance” his star transfer that followed him from Jackson State would be able to compete.

Colorado star Travis Hunter is on track to play tonight against Stanford (ESPN 10 pm). The staff will keep an eye on him pregame, but he remains on target to play on both offense and defense. His snap count will be monitored, as he lasted played in a game on Sept. 16. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 13, 2023

Hunter has shined on both sides of the ball this season, recording a breathtaking 146 snaps on both sides against TCU in the season opener. For the 2023 season the junior transfer has 16 catches for 213 yards, plus nine tackles and an interception defensively. But his presence for a struggling CU defense might be the real difference. The Buffs rank 105th nationally on that side of the ball out of 133 teams according to SP+.

Colorado is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 59.5.