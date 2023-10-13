 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter: Will he play vs. Stanford on Friday?

Will the best two-way player in the sport return on Friday night in Boulder?

By Collin Sherwin
Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter has missed the last three games with a lacerated liver, but it looks like he could return on Friday night against the Stanford Cardinal. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Hunter was given the potential green light by head coach Deion Sanders, who said there was a “tremendous chance” his star transfer that followed him from Jackson State would be able to compete.

Hunter has shined on both sides of the ball this season, recording a breathtaking 146 snaps on both sides against TCU in the season opener. For the 2023 season the junior transfer has 16 catches for 213 yards, plus nine tackles and an interception defensively. But his presence for a struggling CU defense might be the real difference. The Buffs rank 105th nationally on that side of the ball out of 133 teams according to SP+.

Colorado is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 59.5.

