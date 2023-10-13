 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for DAY’s Alsco Uniforms 302 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR is racing in Las Vegas this weekend and on Friday, the Xfinity Series will be running qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 302. Qualifying will air on USA Network at 7:35 p.m. ET, but if you’re not around to watch it, we’ll be providing live updates until someone wins pole position and the full starting lineup is set.

Qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a simple format. The field will run single-car, one-lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap to run their fastest time with the fastest claiming pole and the rest of the starting lineup sorted out based on their qualifying lap speed. The whole thing should take less than an hour to finish.

The full field of drivers will be competing for pole position, but eight drivers have the most to gain from an advantageous starting position. The playoff field now consists of John H. Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed, and Sammy Smith. The pole-sitter probably won’t end up winning the race, but it doesn’t hurt in a bid for stage victory points.

Nemechek comes into race weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +175 and is followed by Allgaier (+330), Hill (+550), Josh Berry (+700), and Custer (+800). Berry is the defending champ of this race while Hill won the spring Las Vegas race.

Here is the full entry list for the Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Alsco Uniforms 302 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Gray Gaulding 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Stefan Parsons 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Layne Riggs 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Myatt Snider 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 C.J. McLaughlin 28
24 Kyle Sieg 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Joey Gase 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Daniel Dye 44
31 Rajah Caruth 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Patrick Emerling 53
35 Ryan Reed 66
36 Dawson Cram 74
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Kyle Weatherman 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Network