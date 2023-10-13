NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity race

NASCAR is racing in Las Vegas this weekend and on Friday, the Xfinity Series will be running qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 302. Qualifying will air on USA Network at 7:35 p.m. ET, but if you’re not around to watch it, we’ll be providing live updates until someone wins pole position and the full starting lineup is set.

Qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a simple format. The field will run single-car, one-lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap to run their fastest time with the fastest claiming pole and the rest of the starting lineup sorted out based on their qualifying lap speed. The whole thing should take less than an hour to finish.

The full field of drivers will be competing for pole position, but eight drivers have the most to gain from an advantageous starting position. The playoff field now consists of John H. Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed, and Sammy Smith. The pole-sitter probably won’t end up winning the race, but it doesn’t hurt in a bid for stage victory points.

Nemechek comes into race weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +175 and is followed by Allgaier (+330), Hill (+550), Josh Berry (+700), and Custer (+800). Berry is the defending champ of this race while Hill won the spring Las Vegas race.

Here is the full entry list for the Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.