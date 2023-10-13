Alsco Uniforms 302 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series is headed into the round of 8 of its playoffs and the field will get it started at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The drivers will be racing in the Alsco Uniforms 302 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The day prior, we get qualifying at 7:35 p.m. to determine the full starting lineup for the race.

The Xfinity events will all air on USA Network. You can watch both events online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It require a cable login with access to NBC and USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying is a simple format for the Las Vegas races each year. The field will run single-car, one-lap qualifying, which means each car runs one lap with no other cars on the track. The fastest car gets pole position, the slowest car is in the final position, and everybody else is ordered in the starting lineup based on their speed.

John H. Nemechek comes into race weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +175 odds. Justin Allgaier follows at +330, Austin Hill is +550, Josh Berry is +700, and Cole Custer is +800. Berry has two wins at this track while Hill has one. Hill won this year’s spring race in Las Vegas while Berry won the fall race a year ago.

Nemechek, Hill, Allgaier, and Sam Mayer are currently the four leaders of the Xfinity Series playoffs, with Custer, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed, and Sammy Smith on the outside looking in with three races to determine who advances to the Championship race.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 302

Date: Friday, October 13

Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

