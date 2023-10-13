 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alsco Uniforms 302 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Las Vegas for the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 302. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the start of the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race on October 15, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Will Lester/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series is headed into the round of 8 of its playoffs and the field will get it started at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The drivers will be racing in the Alsco Uniforms 302 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The day prior, we get qualifying at 7:35 p.m. to determine the full starting lineup for the race.

The Xfinity events will all air on USA Network. You can watch both events online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It require a cable login with access to NBC and USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying is a simple format for the Las Vegas races each year. The field will run single-car, one-lap qualifying, which means each car runs one lap with no other cars on the track. The fastest car gets pole position, the slowest car is in the final position, and everybody else is ordered in the starting lineup based on their speed.

John H. Nemechek comes into race weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +175 odds. Justin Allgaier follows at +330, Austin Hill is +550, Josh Berry is +700, and Cole Custer is +800. Berry has two wins at this track while Hill has one. Hill won this year’s spring race in Las Vegas while Berry won the fall race a year ago.

Nemechek, Hill, Allgaier, and Sam Mayer are currently the four leaders of the Xfinity Series playoffs, with Custer, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed, and Sammy Smith on the outside looking in with three races to determine who advances to the Championship race.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 302

Date: Friday, October 13
Time: 7:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Alsco Uniforms 302 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Gray Gaulding 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Stefan Parsons 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Layne Riggs 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Myatt Snider 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 C.J. McLaughlin 28
24 Kyle Sieg 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Joey Gase 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Daniel Dye 44
31 Rajah Caruth 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Patrick Emerling 53
35 Ryan Reed 66
36 Dawson Cram 74
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Kyle Weatherman 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

