Full schedule for Championship round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The 2023 MLB postseason has reached its final four, as we get into the Championship round in both the AL and NL. We saw two sweeps in the Divisional round, but we also saw two barnburners, as the Astros and Phillies both held on for dear life to take decisive Game 4s. Now, the stakes are even higher, with a spot in the World Series on the line. Here’s how the schedule shapes up.

2023 MLB playoff schedule: Championship round

The top two seeds in the NL combined to go just 1-6 this postseason, as both the Braves and Dodgers will be watching the rest of the playoffs from home. In their place, we have a Wild Card matchup in the NLCS, as the Philadelphia Phillies downed Atlanta in four dramatic games and now look to defend their crown against a Cinderella Arizona Diamondbacks team that is still yet to lose a playoff game.

On the other side, it’s a Lone Star State showdown, as the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers face off for the first time in the postseason. Houston snatched the AL West from Texas on the final day of the regular season, but the Rangers have rebounded in a big way in October, notching sweeps over the Rays in the Wild Card round and the top-seeded Orioles in the ALDS. The Astros, meanwhile, got a little bit of a scare from the Minnesota Twins but took both games at Target Field to punch their seventh straight ticket to the ALCS.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Game 1: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 15, 8:15 p.m. ET, FOX

Monday, Oct. 16

Game 2: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, 4:37 p.m. ET, FOX/FS1

Game 1: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 16, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Game 2: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Game 3: Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 8:03 p.m. ET, FS1

Thursday, Oct. 19

Game 4: Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 8:03 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 3: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Thursday, Oct. 19, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Friday, Oct. 20

Game 5: Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, 5:07 p.m. ET, FS1*

Game 4: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Friday, Oct. 20, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

*If necessary

Saturday, Oct. 21

Game 5: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

*If necessary

Sunday, Oct. 22

Game 6: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, 8:03 p.m. ET, FS1*

*If necessary

Monday, Oct. 23

Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX/FS1*

Game 6: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 23, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

*If necessary

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Game 7: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

*If necessary