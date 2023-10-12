Full schedule for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies in NL Championship Series of 2023 MLB playoffs

For the second straight year, the Philadelphia Phillies have gone from plucky Wild Cards to the NLCS. The fourth-seed Fightins punched their ticket to baseball’s final four in dramatic fashion, outlasting the top-seeded Braves in a wild NLDS Game 4 on Thursday night. They now move on to their second consecutive NLCS, hoping for a repeat performance after reaching the World Series in 2022. They’ll be going up against quite the Cinderella story: The Arizona Diamondbacks went just 84-78 in the regular season, but they came out of nowhere to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers en route to their first NLCS since 2007. Below is the full schedule for the D-backs-Phillies series.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies schedule

Game 1: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 16, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 2: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 3: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Thursday, Oct. 19, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 4: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Friday, Oct. 20, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 5: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

Game 6: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 23, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

Game 7: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

*if necessary