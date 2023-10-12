Who are the Diamondbacks playing in the 2023 NLCS?

No one expected the Arizona Diamondbacks to reach October at all, let alone go 5-0 en route to multiple upsets and the team’s first NLCS berth since 2007. And yet, that’s exactly what they’ve done, with twin aces in Zac Gallen and Corbin Carroll and a top of the order that’s been a bear to get out over the last two weeks. But the work is far from done; here’s who Arizona will be facing with a trip to the World Series on the line.

Who will be Diamondbacks’ opponent in 2023 NLCS?

Arizona has a date with the reigning NL champs in the next round, as the Philadelphia Phillies completed the upset of the MLB-best Braves in the NLDS on Thursday night. The D-backs have been road warriors all October, and now they’ll be going into the loudest lion’s den in the league for Game 1 at Citizens Bank Park. Philly has probably the deepest top-to-bottom pitching staff remaining and a lineup full of guys who can go deep at any given time, so this is sure to be an electric series as Gallen, Carroll and Co. look to keep this magical run going.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies schedule

Game 1: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 16, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 2: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 3: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Thursday, Oct. 19, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 4: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Friday, Oct. 20, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 5: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

Game 6: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 23, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

Game 7: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

*if necessary