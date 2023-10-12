Who are the Phillies playing in the 2023 NLCS?

For the second straight year, the Philadelphia Phillies have gone from plucky Wild Cards to the NLCS. The fourth-seed Fightins punched their ticket to baseball’s final four in dramatic fashion, outlasting the top-seeded Braves in a wild NLDS Game 4 on Thursday night. They now move on to their second consecutive NLCS, hoping for a repeat performance after reaching the World Series in 2022.

Who will be Phillies’ opponent in 2023 NLCS?

The Phillies will be meeting an unexpected foe: the Cinderella Arizona Diamondbacks, who came out of nowhere to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers en route to their first NLCS since 2007. Arizona went just 84-78 in the regular season, but with two legit aces in Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly plus a top of the order led by presumptive Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll, don’t count the Snakes out yet. The teams have yet to announced the pitching matchups for Game 1 this weekend, but below is the full schedule for the D-backs-Phillies series.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies schedule

Game 1: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 16, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 2: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 3: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Thursday, Oct. 19, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 4: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Friday, Oct. 20, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 5: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

Game 6: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 23, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

Game 7: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

*if necessary