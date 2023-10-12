 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who are the Phillies playing in the 2023 NLCS?

We go over who the Phillies will be playing in the 2023 NLCS after dispatching the Braves in the Divisional round.

By Chris Landers
Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a single in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game Four of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

For the second straight year, the Philadelphia Phillies have gone from plucky Wild Cards to the NLCS. The fourth-seed Fightins punched their ticket to baseball’s final four in dramatic fashion, outlasting the top-seeded Braves in a wild NLDS Game 4 on Thursday night. They now move on to their second consecutive NLCS, hoping for a repeat performance after reaching the World Series in 2022.

Who will be Phillies’ opponent in 2023 NLCS?

The Phillies will be meeting an unexpected foe: the Cinderella Arizona Diamondbacks, who came out of nowhere to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers en route to their first NLCS since 2007. Arizona went just 84-78 in the regular season, but with two legit aces in Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly plus a top of the order led by presumptive Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll, don’t count the Snakes out yet. The teams have yet to announced the pitching matchups for Game 1 this weekend, but below is the full schedule for the D-backs-Phillies series.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies schedule

Game 1: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 16, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 2: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 3: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Thursday, Oct. 19, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 4: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Friday, Oct. 20, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 5: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS*
Game 6: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 23, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS*
Game 7: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

*if necessary

