Houston beats West Virginia on last second Hail Mary in the Big 12 finish of the year

Thanks to a 57-yard Hail Mary pass from Donovan Smith to Stephon Johnson Jr., the Houston Cougars knocked off the West Virginia Mountaineers 41-39 on Thursday night in one of the best endings in college football this season.

A TIP DRILL HAIL MARY FOR THE HOUSTON WIN!!! WHAT A RIDE ON THE COUGAR COASTER!! pic.twitter.com/RKayNrgIAH — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 13, 2023

A 50-yard touchdown from WVU’s Garrett Greene to Hudson Clement on 4th and 10 with 12 seconds remaining seemed to seal it for WVU, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Greene forced the Mountaineers to kickoff from the 20-yard line instead of the 35.

WHEN THE GAME WAS ON THE LINE GARRETT GREENE FOUND HUDSON CLEMENT FOR THE TOUCHDOWN AND WVU LEADS 39-35! pic.twitter.com/VpLCEtmyYL — James (@mountaineerjdub) October 13, 2023

That ended up being massive, as that 15 yards certainly made a difference on the final play of the game.

Both offenses were terrific, with Greene finishing 20-38 for 391 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, and the Texas Tech junior transfer Smith going 21-27 for 253 yards and four touchdown passes. Greene had 47 yards and two TD’s rushing, part of 155 yards on the ground on for WVU. Smith adding 34 on the ground and a touchdown as well, as the Coogs finished with 26 carries for 140 yards.

Houston was a 3-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, so they covered on that play too.