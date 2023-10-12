Will Taylor Swift be at tonight’s Broncos vs. Chiefs game?

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football tonight, with the game kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. And as has been the case for the last few Chiefs game, the pop culture world will be on Taylor Swift watch at Arrowhead Stadium this evening.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that Swift does plan to be at tonight’s game, making this the third Kansas City game that she’s attended in four weeks. Last month, rumors of a budding romantic relationship between her and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce began circulating and she took him up his offer to attend the team’s 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on September 24. The Fox broadcast cameras routinely cut to her sitting in a suite with Travis’ mother, Donna, and the NBC broadcast did the same at MetLife Stadium the following week when she attended the Chiefs’ 23-20 road victory over the New York Jets. She was not present for the team’s 27-20 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, a game where Kelce suffered a high ankle sprain, but still caught a touchdown pass in the win. He is listed a questionable for tonight’s game, but early reports have indicated that he will play.

Swift will be flying into Kansas City fresh off the world premiere of her Eras Tour concert film in Los Angeles last night, an event that was attended by the likes of Adam Sandler and Beyonce. We should expect the Prime Video crew to also cut to her plenty of times throughout the broadcast. There’s a possibility she could appear in a suite with fellow pop star Ciara, who is married to Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.