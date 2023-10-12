What channel is Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 4 on and when does it start

The Atlanta Braves look to keep their season alive as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of this dramatic NLDS. Philly took a 2-1 lead in the series in a 10-2 romp in Game 3 on Wednesday night. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 6:07 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS. The pitching matchup will be the same as Game 1: Atlanta will turn to ace Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) in this must-win spot, while Philly gives the ball to lefty Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18).

The Braves enter as -155 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Phillies are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 4 TV Info

Game date: Thursday, October 12

Game time: 6:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.