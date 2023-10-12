How to watch Braves vs. Phillies in NLDS Game 4 via live stream on TBS

The Atlanta Braves look to keep their season alive as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of this dramatic NLDS. Philly took a 2-1 lead in the series in a 10-2 romp in Game 3 on Wednesday night. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 6:07 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS. The pitching matchup will be the same as Game 1: Atlanta will turn to ace Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) in this must-win spot, while Philly gives the ball to Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18).

Bryce Elder and the rest of the underbelly of the Braves bullpen was shelled on Wednesday night, exposing how thin this pitching staff gets with Charlie Morton unavailable. The real concern, however, is on the other side: This record-setting Braves offense has now scored in exactly four of 27 innings across the first three games of this series, and were it not for two big swings in Game 2, Atlanta might already be home for the offseason. They’ll need their bats to finally wake up on Thursday night, even if Strider pitches as well as he did in Game 1 — which the Braves still lost despite seven innings of two-run ball from their Cy Young contender.

After two games in which their pitching — save for that late Game 2 meltdown — was the story, Philly’s bats busted out back at home in Game 3. They’ll need to carry that momentum into tonight, with Strider on the mound seemingly giving Atlanta an advantage over Suarez, who went 3.2 innings in Game 1. The Phillies bullpen isn’t quite as well-rested as it was at the start of the series, so filling in 5.1 innings might be a bit trickier for Rob Thomson to manage.

Atlanta enters as -155 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Phillies are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 4 live stream

Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Ranger Suarez

First pitch: 6:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.