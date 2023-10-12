Pick on the Moneyline for Braves-Phillies on October 12

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves hook up in Philadelphia for Game Four and a potential clinching game in the National League Division Series on Thursday.

Atlanta Braves (-155, 8.5) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Braves turn to Spencer Strider to improve on the start he had on the mound during the 2022 postseason in Philadelphia when he surrendered five runs in 2 2/3 innings.

In every other appearance against the Phillies, Strider has had success with an 8-1 record and a 1.82 ERA in his nine other pitching appearances against the Phillies, including just one earned run in seven innings allowed in Game One of this series.

Strider has also done his best work on the road this season, posting a 3.76 ERA with 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings between the regular season and postseason, with the ERA shrinking to 3.36 despite his strikeouts per nine innings dipping to 12.3.

The Phillies have the bullpen advantage as the Phillies had the league’s third-best bullpen in ERA from September 1 through the start of the postseason, entering Game Three with a 2.71 ERA in the bullpen compared to the Braves 5.03 ERA

Ranger Suarez gets the start in the mound for the Phillies and will likely be aided heavily by the bullpen as he pitched just 3 2/3 innings in Game One of the series despite allowing no runs and just one hit in what turned out the be the Braves first home shut out of the season, a 3-0 Phillies win.

Suarez has had issues at home this season, posting a 4.06 ERA overall this season between the regular season and postseason with a 5.45 ERA and 1.2 home runs per nine innings allowed at home compared to 2.59 ERA on the road with 0.6 home runs per nine innings allowed.

Though the regular season numbers are less than favorable for Suarez at home this season, he’s delivered in Philadelphia in past postseasons, giving up just one earned run in 10 1/3 innings at home in the 2023 postseason and facing a Braves team that has been uncharacteristically out of form in the playoffs.

The Braves led the league during the regular season in runs, home runs, and on-base percentage, but have scored just seven runs in the first three games of this series, their lowest output of runs in any three game stretch since their series against the Oakland Athletics to end the month of May.

The Phillies offense also leads the league in home runs since the beginning of the month of August and with an electric crowd behind them, will eliminate the Braves from the playoffs for a second straight season.

The Play: Phillies +130