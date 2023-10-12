 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Complete TV schedule for Week 7 of 2023 college football season

Here’s everything you need to watch Week 7 of college football, including TV coverage, kickoff times, and more.

By Grace McDermott
Washington v Arizona Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Week 7 of the 2023 college football season has arrived, and while we’ve already seen some games kick off during the week, Saturday has plenty to offer. The biggest game of the week is undoubtedly No. 7 Washington hosting No. 8 Oregon in Seattle for a matchup with Pac-12 and CFP implications.

No. 21 Notre Dame will host No. 10 USC as the Trojans attempt to hold onto their undefeated status, which has been threatened several times in the last couple of weeks. Down in the SEC, Texas A&M heads to Neyland to face No. 19 Tennessee, and No. 24 Kentucky hosts Mizzou.

In the ACC, we’ll see No. 25 Miami head to Chapel Hill to face an undefeated No. 12 North Carolina. No. 18 UCLA takes on No. 15 Oregon State in the evening.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 7 of the 2023 college football season.

2023 Week 7

Date Game Time Channel Score
Date Game Time Channel Score
Tuesday, October 10 Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee 7:00pm CBSSN MTSU 31, La Tech 23
Tuesday, October 10 Liberty vs. Jacksonville State 7:30pm ESPNU Liberty 31, JSU 13
Tuesday, October 10 Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State 7:30pm ESPN2 CCU 27, App State 24
Wednesday, October 11 UTEP vs. FIU 7:30pm ESPN2
Wednesday, October 11 Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State 9:00pm CBSSN
Thursday, October 12 West Virginia vs. Houston 7:00pm FS1
Thursday, October 12 SMU vs. East Carolina 7:30pm ESPN
Friday, October 13 Tulane vs. Memphis 7:00pm ESPN
Friday, October 13 Fresno State vs. Utah State 8:00pm CBSSN
Friday, October 13 Stanford vs. Colorado 10:00pm ESPN
Saturday, October 14 Arkansas vs. Alabama 12:00pm ESPN
Saturday, October 14 Syracuse vs. Florida State 12:00pm ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, October 14 Temple vs. North Texas 12:00pm ESPNU
Saturday, October 14 Georgia Southern vs. James Madison 12:00pm ESPN2
Saturday, October 14 Iowa State vs. Cincinnati 12:00pm FS1
Saturday, October 14 Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan 12:00pm CBSSN
Saturday, October 14 Ohio State vs. Purdue 12:00pm Peacock
Saturday, October 14 Michigan State vs. Rutgers 12:00pm BTN
Saturday, October 14 Indiana vs. Michigan 12:00pm FOX
Saturday, October 14 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt 12:00pm CBS
Saturday, October 14 Navy vs. Charlotte 2:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 14 Toledo vs. Ball State 2:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 14 California vs. Utah 3:00pm P12N
Saturday, October 14 Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech 3:30pm ACCN
Saturday, October 14 Miami-Ohio vs. Western Michigan 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 14 Bowling Green vs. Buffalo 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 14 Akron vs. Central Michigan 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 14 Florida Atlantic vs. USF 3:30pm ESPN2
Saturday, October 14 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State 3:30pm FS1
Saturday, October 14 BYU vs. TCU 3:30pm ESPN
Saturday, October 14 Oregon vs. Washington 3:30pm ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, October 14 UMass vs. Penn State 3:30pm BTN
Saturday, October 14 Troy vs. Army 3:30pm CBSSN
Saturday, October 14 Texas A&M vs. Tennessee 3:30pm CBS
Saturday, October 14 Illinois vs. Maryland 3:30pm NBC/Peacock
Saturday, October 14 Florida vs. South Carolina 3:30pm SECN
Saturday, October 14 Iowa vs. Wisconsin 4:00pm FOX
Saturday, October 14 Ohio vs. NIU 4:00pm ESPNU
Saturday, October 14 UNLV vs. Nevada 5:00pm NSN/SSSEN/MWN
Saturday, October 14 San Jose State vs. New Mexico 6:00pm MWN
Saturday, October 14 Louisville vs. Pitt 6:30pm The CW
Saturday, October 14 Auburn vs. LSU 7:00pm ESPN
Saturday, October 14 Arizona vs. Washington State 7:00pm P12N
Saturday, October 14 Kansas State vs. Texas Tech 7:00pm FS1
Saturday, October 14 Marshall vs. Georgia State 7:00pm ESPN2
Saturday, October 14 ULM vs. Texas State 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 14 Wyoming vs. Air Force 7:00pm CBSSN
Saturday, October 14 Missouri vs. Kentucky 7:30pm SECN
Saturday, October 14 USC vs. Notre Dame 7:30pm NBC/Peacock
Saturday, October 14 Miami vs. North Carolina 7:30pm ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, October 14 UAB vs. UTSA 8:00pm ESPNU
Saturday, October 14 UCLA vs. Oregon State 8:00pm FOX
Saturday, October 14 NC State vs. Duke 8:00pm ACCN
Saturday, October 14 Boise State vs. Colorado State 9:45pm FS1
Saturday, October 14 San Diego State vs. Hawaii 11:00pm CBSSN

More From DraftKings Network