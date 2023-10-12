Complete TV schedule for Week 7 of 2023 college football season

Week 7 of the 2023 college football season has arrived, and while we’ve already seen some games kick off during the week, Saturday has plenty to offer. The biggest game of the week is undoubtedly No. 7 Washington hosting No. 8 Oregon in Seattle for a matchup with Pac-12 and CFP implications.
No. 21 Notre Dame will host No. 10 USC as the Trojans attempt to hold onto their undefeated status, which has been threatened several times in the last couple of weeks. Down in the SEC, Texas A&M heads to Neyland to face No. 19 Tennessee, and No. 24 Kentucky hosts Mizzou.
In the ACC, we’ll see No. 25 Miami head to Chapel Hill to face an undefeated No. 12 North Carolina. No. 18 UCLA takes on No. 15 Oregon State in the evening.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 7 of the 2023 college football season.
2023 Week 7
|Date
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Score
|Date
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Score
|Tuesday, October 10
|Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee
|7:00pm
|CBSSN
|MTSU 31, La Tech 23
|Tuesday, October 10
|Liberty vs. Jacksonville State
|7:30pm
|ESPNU
|Liberty 31, JSU 13
|Tuesday, October 10
|Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State
|7:30pm
|ESPN2
|CCU 27, App State 24
|Wednesday, October 11
|UTEP vs. FIU
|7:30pm
|ESPN2
|Wednesday, October 11
|Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State
|9:00pm
|CBSSN
|Thursday, October 12
|West Virginia vs. Houston
|7:00pm
|FS1
|Thursday, October 12
|SMU vs. East Carolina
|7:30pm
|ESPN
|Friday, October 13
|Tulane vs. Memphis
|7:00pm
|ESPN
|Friday, October 13
|Fresno State vs. Utah State
|8:00pm
|CBSSN
|Friday, October 13
|Stanford vs. Colorado
|10:00pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, October 14
|Arkansas vs. Alabama
|12:00pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, October 14
|Syracuse vs. Florida State
|12:00pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|Saturday, October 14
|Temple vs. North Texas
|12:00pm
|ESPNU
|Saturday, October 14
|Georgia Southern vs. James Madison
|12:00pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, October 14
|Iowa State vs. Cincinnati
|12:00pm
|FS1
|Saturday, October 14
|Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan
|12:00pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, October 14
|Ohio State vs. Purdue
|12:00pm
|Peacock
|Saturday, October 14
|Michigan State vs. Rutgers
|12:00pm
|BTN
|Saturday, October 14
|Indiana vs. Michigan
|12:00pm
|FOX
|Saturday, October 14
|Georgia vs. Vanderbilt
|12:00pm
|CBS
|Saturday, October 14
|Navy vs. Charlotte
|2:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 14
|Toledo vs. Ball State
|2:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 14
|California vs. Utah
|3:00pm
|P12N
|Saturday, October 14
|Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech
|3:30pm
|ACCN
|Saturday, October 14
|Miami-Ohio vs. Western Michigan
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 14
|Bowling Green vs. Buffalo
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 14
|Akron vs. Central Michigan
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 14
|Florida Atlantic vs. USF
|3:30pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, October 14
|Kansas vs. Oklahoma State
|3:30pm
|FS1
|Saturday, October 14
|BYU vs. TCU
|3:30pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, October 14
|Oregon vs. Washington
|3:30pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|Saturday, October 14
|UMass vs. Penn State
|3:30pm
|BTN
|Saturday, October 14
|Troy vs. Army
|3:30pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, October 14
|Texas A&M vs. Tennessee
|3:30pm
|CBS
|Saturday, October 14
|Illinois vs. Maryland
|3:30pm
|NBC/Peacock
|Saturday, October 14
|Florida vs. South Carolina
|3:30pm
|SECN
|Saturday, October 14
|Iowa vs. Wisconsin
|4:00pm
|FOX
|Saturday, October 14
|Ohio vs. NIU
|4:00pm
|ESPNU
|Saturday, October 14
|UNLV vs. Nevada
|5:00pm
|NSN/SSSEN/MWN
|Saturday, October 14
|San Jose State vs. New Mexico
|6:00pm
|MWN
|Saturday, October 14
|Louisville vs. Pitt
|6:30pm
|The CW
|Saturday, October 14
|Auburn vs. LSU
|7:00pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, October 14
|Arizona vs. Washington State
|7:00pm
|P12N
|Saturday, October 14
|Kansas State vs. Texas Tech
|7:00pm
|FS1
|Saturday, October 14
|Marshall vs. Georgia State
|7:00pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, October 14
|ULM vs. Texas State
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 14
|Wyoming vs. Air Force
|7:00pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, October 14
|Missouri vs. Kentucky
|7:30pm
|SECN
|Saturday, October 14
|USC vs. Notre Dame
|7:30pm
|NBC/Peacock
|Saturday, October 14
|Miami vs. North Carolina
|7:30pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|Saturday, October 14
|UAB vs. UTSA
|8:00pm
|ESPNU
|Saturday, October 14
|UCLA vs. Oregon State
|8:00pm
|FOX
|Saturday, October 14
|NC State vs. Duke
|8:00pm
|ACCN
|Saturday, October 14
|Boise State vs. Colorado State
|9:45pm
|FS1
|Saturday, October 14
|San Diego State vs. Hawaii
|11:00pm
|CBSSN