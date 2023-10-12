Complete TV schedule for Week 7 of 2023 college football season

Week 7 of the 2023 college football season has arrived, and while we’ve already seen some games kick off during the week, Saturday has plenty to offer. The biggest game of the week is undoubtedly No. 7 Washington hosting No. 8 Oregon in Seattle for a matchup with Pac-12 and CFP implications.

No. 21 Notre Dame will host No. 10 USC as the Trojans attempt to hold onto their undefeated status, which has been threatened several times in the last couple of weeks. Down in the SEC, Texas A&M heads to Neyland to face No. 19 Tennessee, and No. 24 Kentucky hosts Mizzou.

In the ACC, we’ll see No. 25 Miami head to Chapel Hill to face an undefeated No. 12 North Carolina. No. 18 UCLA takes on No. 15 Oregon State in the evening.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 7 of the 2023 college football season.