Week 7 games that affect the College Football Playoff in 2023

The College Football Playoff may be a few months out, but we’re just a couple of weeks away from the first CFP rankings being released. This week, we take a look at which teams are playing in games that could affect their CFP chances as we get deeper into fall.

No. 7 Washington (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) vs. No. 8 Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12)

Once again, the Pac-12 is too good for its own good. Last year, the conference missed out entirely on any CFP bids because they all beat each other in the round robin of conference play. USC came close, but got taken down by Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Utah had three losses at the time, so they missed out, too. This year, as the Pac-12 says goodbye in epic fashion, let’s hope that we see a team reach the pinnacle.

Washington is led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a Heisman hopeful who formerly played for Indiana. He has already passed for nearly 2,000 yards this season, and three different receivers have at least 300 yards and three touchdowns on their resumes over the first half of the fall. They had their first close call of the season in a one-score win over Arizona two weeks ago, but have otherwise been demolishing opponents.

Oregon, led by former Auburn QB Bo Nix, joins Washington in the ranks of the most electric offenses in college football. They won each of their last two games 42-6, including a shutdown of a very hot Colorado team. The Ducks have been implementing more of a rushing attack than Washington with Bucky Irving and Jordan James on the ground.

Oregon and Washington are two of three undefeated teams remaining in the Pac-12. After this game, there will be just two. This game could potentially decide who gets to go to the Pac-12 Championship, and thus who has the chance at a CFP bid.

No. 10 USC (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (4-2)

This is more of a College Football Playoff decider for USC, as Notre Dame already has two losses under their belts. The Irish fell to Ohio State in the very literal last five seconds of the game, and fell to Louisville last week on the road in a complete offensive meltdown. But can they be the other shoe that will drop against USC?

Everyone’s waiting for it. It almost came when the Trojans played Colorado, as they allowed the Buffaloes to come back within one score before they — very luckily — ran out of time. It almost happened against Arizona, as the Wildcats took USC to three overtimes. The complete lack of a USC defense is going to bite them at some point, and this game in South Bend could be the death knell for the Trojans’ CFP hopes.

Simply having the reigning Heisman winner running your high-powered offense does not negate the need for defense, and these last two weeks may have been a wake-up call for Lincoln Riley. With winds and rain predicted to hit Indiana this weekend, USC could find themselves in trouble.

No. 25 Miami (4-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. No. 12 North Carolina (5-0, 2-0 ACC)

Last week, there were four undefeated teams remaining in the ACC. Then, Mario Cristobal opted to hand off the ball to run out the clock rather than kneeling, Miami fumbled the football, and Georgia Tech made it three undefeated teams.

That unforced error translated into a loss that may have cost Miami a shot at the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff in a competitive conference field. As they head north to face the Tar Heels this weekend, UNC will be looking to stay on top and climb into the top 10.

Florida State, Louisville, and Duke all have legitimate sights set on the ACC title this season, but this game could determine whether these two teams remain in the race. UNC handily defeated Syracuse last week.