Austin Ekeler a full participant in Thursday practice ahead of Week 6 vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was a full participant in practice on Thursday ahead of their Week 6 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football. Ekeler sustained an ankle injury during their Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and ended up missing the next three games.

The Chargers had their bye this past week, which gave their start tailback even more time to rest up and heal. Ekeler himself said there was a 99% chance that he’d play this week and status as a full participant on Thursday all but confirms his return.

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

Fantasy managers who have been making do without Ekeler for the past month can safely return him to their starting lineups for this week. The veteran had 16 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown in the season opener and he should command plenty of touches upon his return on Monday night. That doesn’t mean you should outright abandon Joshua Kelley, as he still figures to garner his fair share of touches as well.