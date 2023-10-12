Sam LaPorta misses Thursday practice ahead of Week 6 vs. Buccaneers

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was not at practice on Thursday ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. The rookie was not on the injury report on Wednesday and at the moment, it is unclear what type of injury he’s dealing with if he’s dealing with an injury at all.

LaPorta is emerging as a breakout rookie star for the Lions and is looking like the next great tight end to come out of Iowa. Through five games, the rookie leads all tight ends with 289 receiving yards and three touchdowns off 25 receptions. His production has been a boon for fantasy managers who drafted him, as he enters Week 6 as the top fantasy tight end in both standard and PPR leagues.

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

For now, we’ll have to wait for the Lions’ practice report to see what LaPorta’s injury is and the severity of it. Third-year tight end Brock Wright is listed as Detroit’s backup tight end and that’s a name worth keeping in mind heading into the weekend.