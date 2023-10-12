Top TE value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 6

The tight end position has been difficult to nail down this season, but we found a trio of appealing TE value plays for DFS purposes in Week 6. These three fantasy assets are all looking at solid matchups, healthy game scripts, and a cheap salary to help you make room for the studs in your DFS lineup.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 6: TE value plays

Logan Thomas, Commanders at Falcons, $3,500

Thomas had a breakout game on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears last week. He caught 9-of-11 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown, which came out to 21.7 fantasy points. He has shown some rapport with QB Sam Howell, and now he’ll face an Atlanta team that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Zach Ertz, Cardinals at Rams, $3,600

It feels like Ertz is on the verge of a breakout game. He caught his first touchdown of the season last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Arizona TE has caught 6+ passes with 8+ targets in three of five games this season. He could see significant volume and production against a Rams team that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends so far.

Tyler Conklin, Jets vs. Eagles, $3,300

Don’t look now, but Conklin has been a steady source of fantasy production with 9.8 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. He’s a safety valve for QB Zach Wilson, which could especially be the case this week against a Philadelphia defense that excels at putting pressure on the quarterback.