Top WR value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season is upon us, which means it is time to put in the research for your DFS lineups on DraftKings. Below, we’ll run through a trio of value plays at the wide receiver situation to help fill out one of the most important positions in fantasy football.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 6: WR value plays

KJ Osborn, Vikings at Bears, $4,400

In case you haven’t heard, Justin Jefferson has been placed on injured reserve. That opens up plenty of targets in the pass-happy Vikings’ offense. You could look toward another value play in WR Brandon Powell ($3,000), but Osborn feels like the safer option to step up in Jefferson’s absence. He had season-highs across the board last week (5 catches, 9 targets, 49 yards), and those numbers could ascend with JJ out.

Adam Thielen, Panthers at Dolphins, $5,900

Thielen has been a fantasy monster with 31+ fantasy points in two of his last three games. Sure, some of those numbers are inflated by garbage time, but they all count the same for fantasy purposes. There’s a good chance the veteran receiver continues to see 10-15 targets with a chance to be a garbage time hero with his team listed as a two-touchdown underdog at the Miami Dolphins. Frankly, it’s surprising that Thielen is still this cheap.

Josh Downs, Colts at Jaguars, $4,100

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson will miss some time moving forward, so Gardner Minshew will take over. That’s good news for Downs, who caught 8-of-12 targets for 57 yards at the Baltimore Ravens when Minshew started earlier this year. Last week, Downs came through with 6 catches for 97 yards with Minshew coming on. The Jaguars are solid at stopping the run, so there’s a chance Indianapolis could throw the ball more than usual. Minshew and Downs have some chemistry, and there’s reason to believe the speedy receiver can come through with a solid fantasy performance.