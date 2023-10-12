Top RB value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 6

It’s a weird running back landscape, as I’m sure you know by now. That theme was on display last week when the top running backs were Travis Etienne Jr., Zack Moss, Breece Hall, De’Von Achane and David Montgomery. That top-five is guaranteed to look different this week thanks to Achane being placed on injured reserve and Moss likely splitting more time with Jonathon Taylor this week.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some cheap options to pivot to in your daily fantasy lineup.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 6: RB value plays

D’Andre Swift, Eagles vs. Jets, $6,100

While Swift isn’t producing at the 100-yard pace that he was producing at earlier this year, he went 17-70 on the ground against the Rams along with adding 38 yards on six catches in the passing game, and has been averaging 107.8 yards per carry over the last four games. Swift and the Eagles’ offense could spent most of their time on the field thanks to Zach Wilson’s inability to hold on to the ball, so I’m expecting Swift to get a lot of volume.

Alexander Mattison, Vikings vs. Bears, $5,600

Mattison gets an excellent opportunity against a Bears defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season, and it couldn’t come at a better time. After rushing for 90+ yards in Weeks 3 and 4, Mattison took a step back in his ground production last week by only rushing for 26 yards. That said, he added 20 yards through the air to go along with a touchdown -- his second receiving touchdown this season. Mattison has yet to tally a touchdown on the ground this year, but I could see that changing this week against a leaky Bears defense.

Rachaad White, Buccaneers vs. Lions, $5,500

White’s a classic case of skill not matching production, but I think he has a chance to have a big game against the Lions. He had a 70% snap share in the Bucs last game against the Saints, and turned that into 56 yards rushing to go along with three catches for 22 yards. He’s only found the end zone once this year, but doesn’t really have a true backup, so he should get plenty of run against the Lions.