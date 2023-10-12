Top QB value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 6

Quarterback is one of the toughest position to plan for when it comes to daily fantasy. Pay top dollar for a stud quarterback and you’re priced out at other positions, or take a chance on a lower value player and pray that the rest of your lineup gets the job done. Well fear not, because we’re here to take a look at some value quarterbacks to consider putting in your lineup for Week 6.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 6: QB value plays

Brocky Purdy, San Francisco vs. Cleveland Browns, ($5,600)

Don’t let the matchup against the Browns vaunted defense scare you, Purdy is coming off a week where he burnt the Cowboys defense for four touchdowns. He’s yet to throw an interception this year and has a stable of talented receivers to throw the ball to. While the presence of Christian McCaffrey cuts into Purdy’s value, he’s still a good value play.

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers vs. Lions ($5,400)

In one of the bigger surprises of the year, Mayfield’s been a solid quarterback for the Bucs this year, and is coming off one of his best games when he went 25-for-32 for 246 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll get a good matchup this week too as the Lions allowed Geno Smith to toss for 300 yards in Week 2 along with giving up 247 yards to rookie Bryce Young last week.

Bryce Young, Panthers vs. Dolphins ($5,100)

Speaking of Young, I like his value this week against the Dolphins. As mentioned above, he went for 247 yards for three touchdowns and two interceptions against the Lions. The Panthers trailed by 18 at halftime which led to Young and the Panthers needing to air the ball out in the second half, and I could see that being the case again this week when they take on a Dolphins team that can turn any game into a track meet. I’m expecting Young to put up okay numbers in a game where he’s going to be asked to throw a lot.