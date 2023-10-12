Noah Gray start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

With Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s status for Thursday night up in the air, backup Noah Gray might have just become one of the most important people in all of fantasy. Here’s a look at his fantasy value heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs TE Noah Gray

While Gray’s performance last week wasn’t anything to write home about (21 yards on two catches), his value this week is based around Kelce’s availability. If Kelce doesn’t play then Gray becomes the No. 1 tight end in a Chiefs offense based around getting production from the position.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start (but only if Kelce is out and you need to)

The only way Gray will hold any value this week is if Kelce is out, and even then I wouldn’t classify him as a lock to start. He had an okay game in Week 1 when Kelce was out (31 yards on three receptions) but isn’t the same kind of tight end that Kelce is. If you have Kelce and already have a starter as your backup (think the Dalton Schultz-type) then there’s no need to get Gray. But if you don’t have a backup for Kelce or you have a team where your starter is a on a bye then I’d take a shot on Gray.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

I’d use the same logic in standard leagues. The Chiefs offense is based around getting players in space, so if Gray becomes TE1 this week I can’t see them changing that just because of him. His value will be based around what he does with the ball in his hands, not the amount of times it’s in his hands.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gray

FantasyPros has Gray ranked as TE33 this week between Noah Fant and Irv Smith Jr. I think that ranking is a bit misleading, however, as he’ll shoot up the boards if Kelce doesn’t end up playing. As I said above, if you have an established starter (Dalton Schultz, Tyler Higbee, Hunter Henry) ahead of Gray then I’d start them, but if you need to dip into the waiver wire this week then I’d consider giving Gray a roster spot in case Kelce doesn’t play.