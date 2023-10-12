SMU vs. East Carolina picks, best bets for Week 7 Thursday night matchup

The SMU Mustangs face the East Carolina Pirates in an AAC matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 12 from Dowdy–Ficklen Stadium.
SMU (3-2, 1-0 AAC) grabbed a win over Charlotte in Week 5 before taking a bye in Week 6. Running back Jaylan Knighton had his best game of the season against Charlotte, rushing for 150 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season. Quarterback Preston Stone has passed for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, and the Mustangs’ losses have been against TCU and Oklahoma.
East Carolina (1-4, 0-1 AAC) lost to Rice in Week 5 before taking a bye in Week 6. Their only win this season was a shutout victory over Gardner-Webb, and the 24-17 Rice loss was the closest they’ve come all season. They’re suffering from a quarterback issue — Alex Flinn has thrown one touchdown and five interceptions this season. He has also been sacked 10 times. He took over from Mason Garcia as a starter, who has one TD and two INTs on his record.
Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
SMU: 65 overall, 48 offense, 74 defense
East Carolina: 105 overall, 124 offense, 68 defense
Injury update
SMU
RB Camar Wheaton - Questionable (hamstring)
RB LJ Johnson Jr. - Questionable (ankle)
East Carolina
WR Kerry King - Out for season (knee)
RB Marlon Gunn Jr - Questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread in 2023
SMU: 2-3 ATS
East Carolina: 2-3 ATS
Total in 2023
SMU: Over 1-4
East Carolina: Over 2-3
Team Pace
SMU: 24.2 seconds per play
East Carolina: 26.0 seconds per play
Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: SMU -11.5
Total: 49.5
Moneyline: SMU -440, East Carolina +340
Weather
67°F, Clear, 1% chance of precipitation, 1 MPH winds
Our Best Bet for SMU vs. East Carolina
SMU -11.5
Frankly, East Carolina is losing a lot of games this year, and they’re not close. The Pirates are not going to be able to contain SMU’s running backs, and I expect the Mustangs to foce several turnovers from Flinn. SMU should be able to cover this one.