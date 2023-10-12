SMU vs. East Carolina picks, best bets for Week 7 Thursday night matchup

The SMU Mustangs face the East Carolina Pirates in an AAC matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 12 from Dowdy–Ficklen Stadium.

SMU (3-2, 1-0 AAC) grabbed a win over Charlotte in Week 5 before taking a bye in Week 6. Running back Jaylan Knighton had his best game of the season against Charlotte, rushing for 150 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season. Quarterback Preston Stone has passed for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, and the Mustangs’ losses have been against TCU and Oklahoma.

East Carolina (1-4, 0-1 AAC) lost to Rice in Week 5 before taking a bye in Week 6. Their only win this season was a shutout victory over Gardner-Webb, and the 24-17 Rice loss was the closest they’ve come all season. They’re suffering from a quarterback issue — Alex Flinn has thrown one touchdown and five interceptions this season. He has also been sacked 10 times. He took over from Mason Garcia as a starter, who has one TD and two INTs on his record.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

SMU: 65 overall, 48 offense, 74 defense

East Carolina: 105 overall, 124 offense, 68 defense

Injury update

SMU

RB Camar Wheaton - Questionable (hamstring)

RB LJ Johnson Jr. - Questionable (ankle)

East Carolina

WR Kerry King - Out for season (knee)

RB Marlon Gunn Jr - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

SMU: 2-3 ATS

East Carolina: 2-3 ATS

Total in 2023

SMU: Over 1-4

East Carolina: Over 2-3

Team Pace

SMU: 24.2 seconds per play

East Carolina: 26.0 seconds per play

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: SMU -11.5

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: SMU -440, East Carolina +340

Weather

67°F, Clear, 1% chance of precipitation, 1 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for SMU vs. East Carolina

SMU -11.5

Frankly, East Carolina is losing a lot of games this year, and they’re not close. The Pirates are not going to be able to contain SMU’s running backs, and I expect the Mustangs to foce several turnovers from Flinn. SMU should be able to cover this one.