West Virginia vs. Houston picks, best bets for Week 7 matchup

The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Houston Cougars in a Big 12 matchup in Week 7 of the 2023 college football season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 12 from Houston, Texas.

West Virginia (4-1, 2-0 Big XII) is having quite the season. The Mountaineers currently sit in second place in Big 12 standings as one of the only remaining undefeated teams in conference play. They started off the year with a tough loss to Pen State, but have gone undefeated since Week 1. WVU beat TCU, 24-21, in Week 5 before taking a bye in Week 6. Quarterback Garrett Greene passed for 142 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in the win over TCU, and has yet to throw an intersection this season. The Mountaineers have also tallied wins over Pitt and Texas Tech.

Houston (2-3, 0-2 Big XII) was on the bad end of a blowout against Texas Tech in Week 5, losing 49-28. They had a bye in Week 6. Houston quarterback Donovan Smith passed for four touchdowns in the loss, but the Cougars defense could not stop the Red Raiders’ run game, allowing multiple Texas Tech running backs to reach the 100-yard rushing mark. This is Houston’s first year in a Power 5 conference, and they have yet to win a conference matchup this season.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

West Virginia: 44 overall, 60 offense, 45 defense

Houston: 66 overall, 35 offense, 91 defense

Injury update

West Virginia

S Aubrey Burks - Out indefinitely (neck)

S Keyhawn Cobb - Out for season (undisclosed)

LB Trey Lathan - Out for season (ankle)

Houston

WR Joshua Cobbs - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

West Virginia: 4-1 ATS

Houston: 2-3 ATS

Total in 2023

West Virginia: Over 3-2

Houston: Over 2-3

Team Pace

West Virginia: 30.3 plays seconds per play

Houston: 24.3 seconds per play

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: West Virginia -3

Total: 50

Moneyline: West Virginia -155, Houston +130

Weather

77°F, Clear, 3% chance of rain, 10 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for West Virginia vs. Houston

West Virginia -3

Houston has struggled in its introduction to the Big 12, while the Mountaineers appear to be figuring things out this season. This is a good matchup for West Virginia — they bring a strong rushing game to the field, and one of Houston’s glaring weaknesses this season has been the lack of a run defense. The Mountaineers enter on a four-game winning streak, ready to roll.