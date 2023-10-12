SMU vs. East Carolina: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7 on Thursday

The American Conference takes the center stage Thursday night when the SMU Mustangs travel to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina to take on the East Carolina Pirates. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The last time the two teams faced was in 2020 when East Carolina won 52-38. The Pirates have a 5-4 advantage in the overall series.

SMU (3-2, 1-0 AAC) opened up conference play with a 34-16 win over the Charlotte 49ers. Running back Jaylan Knighton, a transfer from the Miami Hurricanes, had 150 yards and two touchdowns to spearhead a rushing attack that gained 288 yards. Wide receiver Darius Maberry and Roderick Daniels Jr. each hauled in touchdown passes.

East Carolina (1-4, 0-1 AAC) dropped a 24-17 decision to the Rice Owls in its conference opener. The Pirates got an inconsistent performance from quartebrack Alex Finn, who threw for 246 yards, but completed less than 50 percent of this pases (21-of-44) and threw an interception. Running back Javious Bond may have put himself in line for more touches with 72 yards on just seven carries.

SMU vs. East Carolina

Date: Thursday, October 12

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+/ESPN3

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: SMU -11.5

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: SMU -440; East Carolina +340